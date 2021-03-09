New Hampton man injured in crash on Route DD

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A resident of New Hampton was injured early Tuesday in a single-vehicle rollover accident in western Daviess County.

Thirty-four-year-old Shaun Hurt received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

A sports utility vehicle was southbound (at 2:10 am) when it went off the east side of Route DD five miles south of Pattonsburg. The SUV overturned and came to rest on its top in the road, and was demolished. It was unknown as to whether Hurt was using a seat belt.

Hurt was accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs and failing to drive on the roadway’s right half. He was released for medical treatment.

Related