On Monday evening, the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a grass fire along the north side of Route O, east of Highway 65.

It was a mutual aid call with the Spickard Fire Protection District.

Grundy County Rural Chief Kenny Roberts said it appears someone threw a cigarette into dry grass, which set it on fire and burned from 10 to 15 acres on the Kirby Ricketts property.

