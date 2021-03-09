Carroll County Memorial Hospital hosts virtual open house at New Brunswick Medical Clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital hosted a Virtual Open House and Ribbon Cutting Friday, March 5, at the new Jefferson Medical Group’s Brunswick Medical Clinic.

“We are sorry that we couldn’t host the Open House in person to the entire community due to COVID-19 precautions, but we were excited technology allowed us to include everyone virtually,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH Chief Executive Officer.

Brunswick Medical Clinic will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Dr. Richard Smith, Dr. Timothy Reid, Tara Swan FNP, and Trent Link FNP staffing it.

The group of medical providers will see patients from young to elderly for acute illnesses and injuries to chronic problems, medication management, and wellness. Uniquely, the providers also have their own specialties and interests they enjoy, along with family medicine. Those specialties and interests include sports medicine, wound care management, geriatrics, emergency care, and dermatology.

“We think it is going to enhance the healthcare of this community and the surrounding communities, and that’s what it’s all about,” Tindle said. “We are absolutely thrilled to be in this community and we want to be good partners with you.”

In the past, CCMH has provided scholarships to Brunswick High School Seniors, partnered with the Brunswick Youth Park Initiative to provide funding for the park rehabilitation project, and Brunswick School District to provide funding for their STEM lab. CCMH is joining the Brunswick Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Ultimately what spawned us thinking about coming here for this type of clinic was the aftermath from the Flood of 2019,” Tindle said. “We did set up a voluntary clinic in the church here, but just the fact that people in this community couldn’t get a stitch if they cut themselves made us realize it’s the continuum of care and the little things we need to be doing on a daily bases.”

For additional information about Brunswick Medical Clinic or to schedule an appointment, call 660-584-2012.

