Carroll County Memorial Hospital to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Brunswick

Carroll County Memorial Hospital will be hosting a Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the newly opened Jefferson Medical Group’s Brunswick Medical Clinic, located at 807 E. Broadway in Brunswick.

This vaccine clinic is for those who currently qualify to receive vaccination and haven’t been able to.

State guidelines allow vaccination of hospitals, long-term care facilities and residents, first responders, emergency services, public health infrastructure, and high-risk individuals.

High-risk individuals include anyone aged 65 and older, and any adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol), weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI>40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.

