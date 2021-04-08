New cases of COVID-19 pop up in Daviess and Caldwell counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Two COVID-19 cases have been added in Caldwell County since April 5th, bringing the total to 864. The health department reports the number of active cases is still four. The positivity rate is 7.69%, which is up from April 5th’s 6.78%. Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

The Caldwell County Health Department notes 1,748 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 cases increased by two in Daviess County since March 31st, which the health department reports make the total 675. Active cases went up by one to three. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Daviess County.

