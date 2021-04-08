Wollard pleads “Not Guilty” to six counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A man charged with six counts of felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk, pleaded not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on April 8th. Twenty-one-year-old Cloyce Oliver Wollard waived formal arraignment, and his case was continued to May 6th for a plea or trial setting.

Co-defendant 24-year-old Jessica Maurine Busker of Chillicothe was also charged with six counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first degree. She is next scheduled for the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on April 28th to set or waive a preliminary hearing.

Wollard and Busker are accused of operating an illegal daycare out of a home in the 200 block of East Polk Street in Chillicothe. Police Chief Jon Maples reported children there were not being hydrated or fed regularly, and food that was provided was not adequate or was spoiled.

A probable cause statement from Chillicothe Police Detective Whitney Murdock noted there was animal feces inside the home and holes in the ceiling leaking water.

