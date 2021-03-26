Chillicothe couple accused of operating illegal daycare; both charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man and a woman accused of operating an illegal daycare out of a home and having unsanitary living conditions have been charged in Livingston County.

Twenty-four-year-old Jessica Maurine Busker of Chillicothe and 21-year-old Cloyce Oliver Wollard (no address given) have each been charged with six counts of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk, first offense—no sexual conduct.

No bond is allowed for Busker. Wollard’s bond is $50,000 cash only, no surety. He is not to have unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 17. Both were to have an initial appearance in court on March 26th.

A probable cause statement from Chillicothe Police Detective Whitney Murdock says she and other officers visited an unlicensed daycare operated by Busker and Wollard in the 200 block of East Polk Street of Chillicothe on March 25th. Things she says she observed included trash outside, animal feces inside, more than 10 cats lying on furniture and around children, and holes in the ceiling leaking water.

The probable cause statement notes Busker has had three of her own children removed from her care. She was charged in Macon County in 2018 with endangering the welfare of a child—second degree and assault—fourth degree. She also had an active failure to appear warrant on stealing out of Green County with a bond of $1,5000 and a warrant on driving while suspended out of Warrenton with a $200 cash-only bond.

Related