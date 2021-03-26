Jamesport Lions Club host Easter egg hunt at city park

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Lions Club will hold an Easter egg hunt for children in sixth grade and younger. The event will be at the Jamesport City Park and ball field on April 3rd at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Participants will be divided into age groups to search for eggs filled with candy and money. The age groups will be three years old and younger, preschool through first grade, second and third grade, and fourth through sixth grade.

The Easter Bunny is expected to attend the Jamesport Lions Club’s Easter Egg Hunt on April 3rd.

