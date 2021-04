Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Commission will discuss health insurance next week.

The commission will meet with John Hickman of HIC Insurance at the courthouse in Trenton on April 13th at 10 o’clock in the morning.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs is to be there at 8:30 to discuss an Emergency Management Performance Grant and a security grant. April 13th’s commission agenda also includes Reno Dry at 9 o’clock to discuss moisture in the foundation.

Related