Nelson trial on felony theft charge postponed for unknown reasons

A jury trial on a felony stealing charge for Garland Joseph Nelson of Braymer has been postponed. The Johnson County Circuit Court Office would not say why the trial was postponed.

The office reports the jury was to be picked on April 20th, but no jury was chosen due to the postponement. Potential jurors came in, but they were dismissed. The public was not allowed to enter.

Online court information on the stealing case is currently unavailable to the public. The Johnson County Circuit Court Office reported on April 20th that the case was removed for security reasons; however, information on when Nelson’s trial has been rescheduled is to be posted online in the next week.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of convincing another man he owned a semi-tractor parked at a Braymer residence and requested it be moved, allegedly without the actual owner’s consent.

In another case, Nelson has been charged with two counts of murder—first degree in the death of Nick and Justin Diemel from Wisconsin. He also faces two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action as well as one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled in Johnson County on that case for May 2nd, 2022. A jury trial is set to begin June 6th, 2022.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of shooting the Diemel brothers, putting their bodies into 55-gallon barrels, and burning the bodies. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported the remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

