NCMC’s Megan Pester serves on higher education panel

North Central Missouri College Advising and Retention Director, Megan Pester recently served on a panel for the Missouri Department of Higher Education. Her expertise on NCMC’s participation in the pilot program, developing degree maps and pathways was presented at the Missouri Guided Pathways Summit on February 12 in Jefferson City, MO.

Megan has been instrumental in developing program pathways and a meta-major approach to advising students at NCMC. The meta-major concept exposes students to different career opportunities while still keeping them on track for graduation. Megan’s efforts, with faculty collaboration, developed clear advising maps that help students navigate degree requirements and remove barriers such as unnecessary credit hours and incomplete schedules.

“Megan’s leadership in our Advising Department has been invaluable,” said Dr. Kristen Alley, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs. “She, along with her advising team, have made improvements to orientation, our academic alert system, and now guided pathways. Through their efforts, NCMC continues to enhance ways to align a student’s career goals with their educational goals. We are pleased that Megan was invited to participate in the Summit and share with other institutions how NCMC continues to improve the student experience.”