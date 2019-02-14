Jamesport Board of Education approves changes to current school calendar

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education has approved changes to the current school calendar.

Presidents Day and the day after Parent/Teacher Conferences will now be used as makeup days for snow days for Tri-County. Conferences were also pushed back one week.

Superintendent David Probasco says other makeup days were already built into the calendar and will be in May. Tri-County will now have full school days March 13th, 14th, and 22nd. Conferences will now be held March 21st, and that day will be an early out. The last day of school for Jamesport is now May 23rd. Probasco reports Tuesday was the 14th snow day for the district, and no more snow days will have to be made up for this school year.

The board also adopted the calendar for the next school year. Probasco says the first day for the 2019-2020 school year is scheduled for August 15th for Tri-County. The last day of school is scheduled for May 18th, 2020.

The board accepted a bid from Midwest Transit for the purchase of an International 71 passenger school bus. Probasco notes the net quote was $81,976. Home Exchange Bank was selected for the lease purchase financing at a rate of 3.75% for two years.

The board also voted to approve a certificate of deposit investment of $150,000 for eight months at 2.52% annual percentage yield with Home Exchange Bank and to seek bids for the financial audit for this school year.

Membership was renewed in the Ozarks School Benefits Association Health Insurance Consortium.

In an executive session, the board offered Wade Hall a principal’s contract for 2019 to 2021 at a salary of $55,000. Pamela Cox was also offered a part-time principal’s contract for 2019-2021 at a salary of $30,800.

The board updated the substitute teacher roster.