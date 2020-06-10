NCMC to hold tryouts for college mascot Cap’n Patch

North Central Missouri College mascot try outs for Cap’n Patch the Pirate will be held in late summer or early fall. Two students will be selected for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Each student selected as a mascot will receive a $700 scholarship awarded through the NCMC Foundation. The scholarship can be used for tuition, fees, books, or supplies.

Students interested in trying out to be a mascot must be current or incoming full-time students for fall 2020. Try outs will include improvisation, a short interview with a judging panel, and a short dance routine or skit.

Cap’n Patch will perform at various campus and community events, including NCMC athletic events, Dance Wave routines, community parades, NCMC Homecoming, and special events.

NCMC Marketing Specialist Megan Pester says Cap’n Patch will be “an integral part” of the college’s sporting events as well as other campus and community-wide events.

More information and mascot try out dates will be announced closer to that time. Students interested in trying out should contact Pester at 660-359-3948 or mpester@mail.ncmissouri.edu.

