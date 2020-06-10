COVID-19 pandemic making 2020 Census difficult

A spokesperson for the 2020 Census says the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to share information about the Census.

Some residents have said they never received a form for the Census. Anyone who needs to receive a form to complete the Census is asked to call 1-844-330-2020.

As of the afternoon of Tuesday, June 9th, Missouri’s self response rate of 61% is higher than the national self response rate of 60.8%. That includes households that responded to the Census online, by phone, or by mail.

In the Green Hills, Livingston County has the highest self response rate with 64.3%. Others in the Green Hills are Linn with 59.8%, Grundy 56.1%, Harrison 55.7%, Daviess 52.3%, Caldwell 52.2%, Putnam 47.7%, Sullivan 47.3%, and Mercer with 36.7%.

The 2020 Census is hiring. Residents interested in potential jobs can apply for free at 2020 census (dot) gov (slash) jobs.

