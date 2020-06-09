NCMC announces President and Dean’s Academic Honors for 2020 spring semester

NCMC - North Central Missouri College

North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2020 spring semester.

Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average, and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50. 

You may download the full list of those achieving honors as an Excel spreadsheet, or see the list below.

North Central Missouri College President and Deans Honor Roll Spring 2020

