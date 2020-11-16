NCMC faculty member, Dr. Susan Stull, receives Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

NCMC faculty member, Dr. Susan Stull, Life Sciences Instructor, was recently recognized for her service to North Central Missouri College and community colleges. Dr. Stull received the 2020 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching at the statewide Missouri Community College Association convention held virtually November 11-13, 2020. This award is given annually to outstanding faculty from community colleges in Missouri for their excellent work in their field.

“Dr. Stull is an exceptional member of our faculty team,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, President. “Dr. Stull not only provides quality instruction but also teaches our students in ways that apply to their area of interest, no matter what field they are pursuing. She puts our students first and truly cares about their success now and in the future.”

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”-www.mccatoday.org.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.

