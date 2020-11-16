Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce announces changes to Holiday Parade due to COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 74th Annual Holiday Parade “Home for the Holidays”, presented by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, is sponsored again this year by Hedrick Medical Center &Chillicothe Hy-Vee.

The parade will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 21st, and will include floats and entries from many different organizations, youth groups, churches, businesses, and individuals throughout Chillicothe. A number of bands or musical groups from around the area will also be involved as a part of the parade, including the Chillicothe High School Marching Hornets and the Chillicothe Middle School 7th grade and 8th-grade bands.

In an effort to provide the community with this longtime tradition, certain changes have been made to keep our community safe amid COVID-19. All parade spectators are asked to abide by social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged. “We are fortunate to have a very lengthy parade route stretching from Polk Street to Ann Street on both Washington & Locust which provides plenty of space for attendees to spread out,” stated Crystal Narr, Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. “This year the parade will also be broadcast on Facebook Live through the Chillicothe Area Chamber page beginning at 10 am on Saturday, November 21st.”

There will not be a stage or main performance area this year to lessen crowding. Instead, bands will perform at several locations throughout the parade route and people are invited to listen to the announcers through the live FB feed. Additionally, candy or handouts will not be passed out this year.

“Although modifications have been made, we are just happy to be able to keep this cherished tradition going this year. We hope people are able to join us this Saturday, whether it is in person or from home via the live stream on Facebook, to enjoy the 74th Annual Holiday Parade,” Narr said.

Parade judging will take place during the parade, with the announcement of the winners to follow on Saturday afternoon. Entries will be judged in the following categories: Business entries, Non-Profit Group or Organization entries, and Youth Organization entries.

For more information contact the Chamber 660-646-4050 or office@chillicothemo.com

