Grundy County health officials report 9 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing total to 543 cases this year

Monday’s report from the Grundy County Health Department shows a total of 543 COVID-19 cases year to date and of that total, 392 are confirmed with the balance considered probable. 128 cases are active which is an increase of nine from Saturday.

Grundy County health officials are urging everyone to continue with their mitigation practices including the wearing of masks when around others, washing hands, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and staying home if you are ill. Officials also recommend the use of curbside pickup where offered and connecting with others via technology.

Flu shots are still available by appointment with the Grundy County Health Department The department is stocked with vaccine for individuals of all ages. Health officials stress a flu shot is more important than ever to reduce the burden of influenza on the health care system.

