NCMC celebrates Homecoming and alumni

Fans in the Ketcham Community Center and those viewing from home through the Pirates Digital Media website helped NCMC celebrate Homecoming and Alumni Appreciation Day Saturday, February 27th.

Pirate Crew rally towels were made available by Phyllis Jackson, and additional give-a-ways were provided by the NCMC Alumni Association and the NCMC Marketing Department. NCMC Student Senate President Jacquelyn Perez of Milan, MO, welcomed fans, and Dance Wave member Sarahbeth Michael of Gallatin, MO, sang the National Anthem. Lady Pirates and Pirates competed against the Metropolitan Community College Wolves, a Region XVI rival. The Lady Pirates won 101-49, bringing their record to 9-3 overall. Men’s basketball also won, 94-88, which pushed their season record to 7-5. During halftime of the Lady Pirates game, the NCMC Dance Wave, coached by Carli Beebe, performed their “Hip Hop Remix” routine and video messages from former NCMC basketball alumni were played congratulating the teams on their seasons.

Between games, the Rondon Family of Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic, nominated by son and NCMC Baseball Pirate Yasser Rondon, was honored as NCMC Family of the Year. Family members Nolberto, Maria Marte, Nairobi, Nolberto Jr, Yasser, and Mabel, were recognized for their support and dedication to North Central Missouri College. A video message was played from the family thanking NCMC for the honor. The additional five NCMC sports teams and current Student Senate Officers were recognized prior to tip-off of the men’s game. Schedules for Pirate Athletics spring seasons can be found on the NCMC website.