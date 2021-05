Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Three topics plus an executive session are on the agenda for a special meeting Tuesday of the North Central Missouri College Trustees.

The 12-noon meeting, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, will be in the Frey Administrative Building, board meeting room.

Trustees will consider a bid for a construction project, an invoice from the architect, and the transfer of an employee.

After the public session, the NCMC trustees meet in executive session.

