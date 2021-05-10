Spickard R-2 Board of Education approve replacement of flooring, purchase of lawn mower

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Several action items were approved during a recent meeting of the Spickard R-2 Board of Education.

Information from School Principal Kristi Weldon notes flooring will be replaced with nylon carpet tiles at the appraised price of $37,618. This involves over 3,700 square feet on the main floor and 4,000 square feet on the third floor.

The purchase will be made with Country Carpet and Furniture of Chillicothe; however, the purchase is subject to the approval of ESSER funding from the federal Cares Act. Quotes were considered on vinyl composition tiles versus nylon carpet tiles.

In other business involving the Spickard school, six ceiling fans, with 40-inch blades but no lights, will be purchased from Lowe’s.

A riding lawn mower will be bought from Woody’s Outdoor Power equipment for $2,100 with a trade-in of a mower.

The board also approved the removal of asbestos to be done by Sunbelt Environmental Services from Springfield. That cost is $28,500.

