NCMC and North Central Missouri Psychological Services partner to offer services

North Central Missouri College and North Central Missouri Psychological Services are working together to provide psychological assessment services on the NCMC campus and in the local community. All services are provided by a licensed psychologist and are available to NCMC students, schools, and members of the community.

The partnership was designed to address the shortage of psychological assessment services in the region. Dr. Kristen Alley, NCMC Associate Vice President of Student Affairs states, “We are excited about this new partnership and the ability to provide local testing services for our students, as well as have them available for surrounding schools and communities. Dr. Oram is well-qualified and this collaboration will be a great addition to the services provided in our area.”

Specific assessments services include learning disability testing and cognitive testing (gifted or intellectual disability). Functional behavior assessments and behavioral consultations are available upon request. Additional services will be added in the future, including Autism Spectrum Disorder testing, Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder testing, and behavioral, social, and emotional screening.

Therapy services will not be offered. Private pay and insurance billing options are available. Please contact Lindsay Oram, Ph.D. at (660) 373-0904 or [email protected] to inquire about services.

