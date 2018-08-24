Scheduled bridge inspections in Northern Missouri

Bridge inspection crews based in Northern Missouri work to inspect bridges in the area. Specialized equipment is required for some inspections and crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Central Office travel around the state conducting in-depth under-bridge inspections throughout the year.

This specialized crew will inspect several bridges in our area in the coming weeks. During these under-bridge inspections, the work zones may be moving operations and motorists are advised to be alert for work zone signs and extra equipment on the roadways around these bridges and ramps.

Please put down your phone and other distractions so you can give driving your full attention and give the crew plenty of room to safely do their work. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

Week of Aug. 27:

Atchison County:

U.S. Route 136 over the Missouri River (lane closure)

Daviess County:

Route B bridge over I-35 (no work zone anticipated but workers will be present)

Harrison County

Bridges over I-35 on Route A, Route N, East 200th Avenue, East 120th Street, East 245th Avenue (no work zone anticipated, but workers will be present)

Week of Sept. 3 (no work on Monday, Labor Day):

Andrew County

I-29 over Route DD (lane closure)

Atchison County:

Route J over the Tarkio River (lane closure)

Holt County:

Route A over the Nodaway River (lane closure)

Nodaway County

Route M over the Platte River (lane closure)

