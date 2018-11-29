Natural gas rates to decrease slightly for customers of Empire Gas and Liberty Utilities

The Missouri Public Service Commission reports natural gas customers of the Empire District Gas Company and Liberty Utilities will see rates change under filings that take effect December 1st.

The rate change is to reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the companies’ actual cost adjustment factor, which is a mechanism to track any over- or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12-month period.

The net over- or under-collected balances are subsequently refunded or collected the next year.

The Public Service Commission reports residential customers in the Empire District North System, which includes the cities of Trenton, Chillicothe, and Marceline will see a rate decrease of about four cents per hundred cubic feet of natural gas to about 41 cents.

Residential customers in the Liberty Utilities Kirksville District, which includes Adair, Macon, and Schuyler counties, will see a rate decrease of about 26 cents per hundred cubic feet of natural gas to about 38 cents.

The Empire District Gas Company serves about 43,000 natural gas customers in Missouri, and Liberty Utilities serves about 53,300.