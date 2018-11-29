Frankie and Phyllis Valens to perform at Lake Viking Church

A former nightclub singer and his concert pianist wife who have a gospel music ministry will perform at the Lake Viking Church.

Frankie and Phyllis Valens will be at the church at 18842 Otter Drive of Gallatin the evening of December 9th at 6 o’clock.

The couple’s music varies from classical to contemporary and southern gospel to traditional. Solos, duets, concert piano numbers, hand-signing, and skits will be featured. Free will donations will be accepted as a love offering for the concert.

Frankie Valens is expected to perform his signature song from the 1960s, “This Magic Moment”. He performed with late President Ronald Reagan and country singer Crystal Gale was showcased in Las Vegas and shared the stage with The Byrds, The Platters, and The Boxtops.

Phyllis Valens has written music for Standard Publishing’s Vacation Bible School courses for more than 20 years, writes some of the music the couple sings and has presented full piano concerts herself.

Contact Pastor Robert Nelson for more information at 660-663-7433.