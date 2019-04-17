National Drug Take-Back Day to be held April 27th

Unused or expired prescription medication can be disposed of safely, conveniently, and responsibly next week during National Drug Take-Back Day.

Medication will be collected by law enforcement at various locations on April 27th from 10 to 2 o’clock.

Area locations for National Drug Take-Back Day in Missouri include the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center, Bethany Walmart, Adair County Sheriff’s Office, and Richmond Police Department. The Decatur, Ringgold, and Appanoose county sheriffs offices are also participating.

A list of participating locations can be found at THIS LINK. There is a drug depository box in the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center, which is available 24/7.