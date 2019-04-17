Main Street Trenton to host Town Hall meeting in May

Main Street Trenton will hold a Town Hall meeting next month to explain the Main Street program and collect feedback from community members.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting in the Sugg Room of the Ketcham Community Center of Trenton May 16th at 5:30. Executive Director Megan Derry says Main Street Trenton wants to gather opinions on the future of Downtown Trenton and what community members would like to see downtown.

Reservations are not required and more information is available by contacting Main Street Trenton Executive Director Megan Derry at 660-654-3716.