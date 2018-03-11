Muddy Creek Bridge on Highway 136 could open as early as next week

The Muddy Creek Bridge on U.S. Route 136 has been closed for replacement since October 2017.

The contractors from Boone Construction Company of Columbia, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, have continued working through the cold, snow and ice all winter to replace the original bridge that was built in 1929.

The contractors are in the final stages and could have the bridge open as early as next week if the weather and equipment holds.

The new bridge, located two miles east of U.S. Route 65, is in the same alignment as the old bridge and is 32 feet wide with four-foot shoulders.

