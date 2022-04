Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will consider approving bids for an electric school bus next week. The board will meet on April 11th at 5:30 in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include reorganization of the board, proposed tuition, and a summer school grant opportunity. A closed session is also on the agenda for discussion of employees, individual identifiable records and ratings, and records protected from disclosure by law.

