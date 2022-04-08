Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests Thursday night in Sullivan and Chariton counties.

Forty-eight-year-old Floyd Hollon of Lawson has been accused of driving while intoxicated for alcohol, failure to drive on the right half of a road in Sullivan county, and no insurance. He was processed at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

In Chariton County, a Marceline resident, 50-year-old Kevin Wilson, has been accused of felony driving while intoxicated – persistent offender; failure to display valid vehicle plates, and no seat belt. He was listed as “bondable” at the Chariton County Jail.

