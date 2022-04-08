Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night

Local News April 8, 2022 KTTN News
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests Thursday night in Sullivan and Chariton counties.

Forty-eight-year-old Floyd Hollon of Lawson has been accused of driving while intoxicated for alcohol, failure to drive on the right half of a road in Sullivan county, and no insurance. He was processed at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

In Chariton County, a Marceline resident, 50-year-old Kevin Wilson, has been accused of felony driving while intoxicated – persistent offender; failure to display valid vehicle plates, and no seat belt. He was listed as “bondable” at the Chariton County Jail.

