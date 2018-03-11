83 Miles of Highway 65 to be resurfaced beginning March 26

A resurfacing project through Mercer, Grundy, Livingston, and Carroll counties is set to begin soon.

Contractor crews from Vance Brothers, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will resurface approximately 83 miles of U.S. Route 65 between the Iowa border and the Missouri River as well as a small portion of Route 6 near Trenton. They plan to begin work on Monday, March 26.

For the first part of the project, they will spend approximately two weeks making preliminary pavement repairs between Chillicothe and the Missouri River. Then, around May 14, they will spend approximately one-week making repairs between Chillicothe and the Iowa state line. Traffic may be reduced to one lane around the area where repairs are being made. Some lane closures could remain in place overnight in some locations.

Crews plan to work during daylight hours Monday through Saturday. Traffic control will be in place alerting motorists of the work. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

