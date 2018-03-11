Grundy County Conservation agent Jeff Berti announces “Family Outdoor Night”

The Department of Conservation will host a “Family Outdoor Night,”free of charge, at the S.M. Rissler Elementary School gymnasium the evening of March 22nd from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Families are invited to bring the kids for a free night of outdoor fun in the gym. Activities will include archery shooting, a fishing game, tree stand safety, fur display, live snakes, free handouts and more.

Representatives from the National Wild Turkey Federation and Quail Forever will also be on hand to promote their organizations.

Grundy County Conservation Agent Jeff Berti invites kids of any age to explore fun outdoor activities in the comfort of the indoor gymnasium on March 22.

