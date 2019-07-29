MU Extension in Harrison County celebrates 100 years of service

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Harrison County Extension Council members celebrated 100 years of extension service in Harrison County. The day included an opportunity for the public to get a closer look at programming available through MU Extension, as well as help raise funds to support future extension programming.

A 5K Fun Run started off the celebration, with the top three male and female runners each receiving a medal. Male award winners were: Andrew Rhoades, 1st; and Jay Hemenway, 2nd. Female award winners were: Halle Morgan, 1st; Kelli Helton, 2nd; and Jamie Luke, 3rd. Participants received a free event t-shirt.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the public visited with extension faculty, staff and council members and learned more about the history of extension and current programming. Extension specialists and staff serving Harrison County set up displays that highlighted their individual specialty areas, including:

Leatherworking demonstration, Bart Skroh, Harrison County Youth Program Associate;

General discussion on a variety of plants, Andy Luke, Field Specialist in Agronomy;

Nutrition information, Samantha Clark, Harrison County Family Nutrition Education Program Associate, and Penny Crawford, Family Nutrition Education Program Coordinator;

Missouri Youth Preparedness Initiative information, Jackie Spainhower, Harrison County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment;

Poison look-a-like demonstration, Jessica Trussell, Field Specialist in Human Development;

Energy Conservation, Jim Crawford, Field Specialist in Agricultural Engineering;

Horticulture question and answer, Tim Baker, Field Specialist in Horticulture; and,

Healthy brownie samples & recipes, Sarah Wood, Gentry County Engagement Specialist in Nutrition and Health Education and Micah Doty, Mercer County Engagement Specialist in Nutrition and Health Education.

Jim Crawford provided a drawing for two At-Home Energy and Water Saving Kits at this Agriculture Engineering demonstration booth. Winners of the kits are Jake Taylor and Gloria Spillman.

During the event, a new exterior sign located on the west side of the Harrison County Courthouse was unveiled. Remarks during the presentation were given by Jackie Spainhower, Harrison County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment; Tim Hill, Harrison County Extension Council Chair; Jack Hodge, Harrison County Presiding Commissioner; J. Eggleston, Missouri State Representative, District 2; and Elizabeth Johnson, field staff for U.S. Senator Josh Hawley. After remarks, a free lunch of hot dogs, chips, and cookies was served by Extension Council members.

To conclude the day, the Council hosted a Corn Hole Tournament with six teams participating. All participants received an event t-shirt, and the top three teams received medals and a ceremonial corn cob trophy. Tournament winners included: Little Clara’s Garden, Ethan Claycomb, and Dylan Ward, 1st; Hard Core Corn, Wyatt Thomas, and Mason Doll, 2nd; and Team Toss Me Softly, Brandi Hurt and Rachelle Kerns, 3rd.

Many sponsors from across Harrison County helped to make the event possible, including:

Level I Sponsors: Smithfield, Triad, Harrison County Community Hospital, and Dale Farming Company

Level II Sponsors: Henson Farms, Nail Excavating, Collins Farms Trust, Meek Farms, and Little Clara’s Garden, Advanced Tire, GRM Networks, Harrison County Farm Bureau, Harrison County Health Department, JBLB Insurance Group

Level III Sponsors: UPTOWN U-Store, BodyBronz Tanning, Etta May’s Corner, D&R Auto Parts, Service LLC, Thomas Farm Quality Meats, Toot-Toot Restaurant & Peddler’s Post, Miller Chiropractic, Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, Ellis Lawn Care Products, Bethany Veterinary Clinic, Great Western Bank, Hale Fireworks, O’Neil’s Home Furnishing, Grand River Title, Missouri Land Title, Sweet Baby B’s, United Country Reality-Fred Bennett, Orscheln’s, City of Cainsville, Osage Grass & Livestock, Remmers Design, HyVee, Edward Jones-Mike Rogers, and Bank Northwest

For more information about MU Extension in Harrison County Extension programming and upcoming events, visit the Harrison County Extension website or the office at 1505 Main, Harrison County Courthouse Basement in Bethany. You may also obtain more information by calling 660-425-6434 or emailing The Harrison County Extension Center. The Harrison County Extension also a Facebook page which is updated regularly.