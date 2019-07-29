Hy-Vee to hold “Round-Up” fundraising event for Pinky Swear Foundation

Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation, a national charitable organization that supports children with cancer and their families, has announced that its register round-up fundraising event will be held on August 1 through August 18, 2019, at Hy-Vee’s more than 260 stores.

The annual Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Round-Up gives customers the opportunity to donate at the checkout by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or other amounts. The money raised will provide assistance for basic needs and experiences that create emotional support to impacted families. This assistance includes non-medical expenses like mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards, and food.

“During the last four years, Hy-Vee has served as an outstanding community partner. We are grateful to continue this annual fundraising event and encourage customers to visit their local Hy-Vee from August 1-18 and donate. No matter if it’s a first-time donation or repeat donation, every amount makes a difference in the lives of kids and their families,” said Erica Campbell, executive director of Pinky Swear Foundation.