97-year-old Trenton woman crashes through fence, car travels 192 yards before coming to a stop

Trenton Police investigated an accident in which a car crashed through a wooden fence and traveled over 180 yards before coming to a controlled stop.

The crash happened Thursday morning of last week and involved a woman who was to visit a doctor’s office but instead turned from 9th Street, into the exit drive of the Hardee’s Restaurant.

Police listed the driver as Mary Marjorie Olson, age 97, of Trenton. The report indicated she had no visible injury but police called emergency medical services to the scene to make an assessment, however, the driver declined further treatment.

A police officer quoted a witness as stating the car entered the drive at what was believed to be high speed, hit the curb in the back of the parking lot, hit the wooden fence on the north side of the business and continued through a grassy yard before entering 10th Street. The car was eastbound when it traveled off the right side of the road, re-entered the road, crossing the centerline before returning to the correct lane and coming to a stop at a 10th Street intersection. A police diagram shows the car traveled a total of 192 yards after going over a curb.

A police officer spoke with the driver who appeared to be confused as to the events that had occurred. A pedestrian who offered to help stated the driver had indicated the brakes were not working on the car. The officer said there appeared to be no evidence of an attempt to brake from the point of collision to where the car stopped.