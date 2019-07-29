Trenton residents facing felony drug charges, creating health risk to a child

Two Trenton residents are facing felony charges following their weekend arrests on a drug charge and allegedly creating a health risk to a child.

Trenton Police arrested 46-year-old Anthony Deon Brown and 43-year-old Laurissa Ann Wilson. Bonds for each were set at $20,000.

Both are charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, marijuana, within two thousand feet of a school or college. Court information indicates their residence on Avalon Street is within the two thousand feet of Trenton High School. Both also are charged with endangering the welfare of a child by creating a substantial risk to the youth by alleged possession and smoking a controlled substance at the residence. The youth is listed as less than 17 years of age.

In separate incidents from last week, Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 19-year-old Emily NiCole Turner of Jamesport. She has been charged in Grundy County with alleged possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, on July 24th; and with tampering with a motor vehicle on July 26th. She is accused of unlawfully operating a 1989 Buick Century belonging to another person. Bond is $15,000.

The three defendants are scheduled for the August 13th docket in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.