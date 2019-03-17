Motorcycle crash near Excelsior Springs injures KC woman

A Kansas City resident was hurt when the motorcycle she was a passenger on overturned near Excelsior Springs.

Sixty-four-year-old Deborah Holden-Johnson was taken to Liberty hospital with moderate injuries. The operator of the motorcycle, 63-year-old Leroy Booker of Excelsior Springs, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on Route Y near Excelsior Springs as the northbound motorcycle went off the left side of the road, into a ditch, and overturned causing moderate damage to the motorcycle.

Both riders were wearing safety devices.