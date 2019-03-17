Two vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 13

A northwest Missouri resident was hurt she pulled into the path of a sports utility vehicle in Polo.

Thirty-two-year-old Jennifer Webb of Amazonia was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Bowie Griffith of Richmond, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened late Saturday morning at the intersection of Highway 13 and Center Street in Polo as Webb was driving a car west on Center Street, halted at a stop sign, and traveled into the path of the SUV, which was southbound on Highway 13. The front of the SUV struck the passenger side of the car demolishing both vehicles.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.