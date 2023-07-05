“Mother-Son Adventure Movie Night” to be held in Unionville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Putnam County Health Department and Putnam County Partners in Prevention are hosting a Mother-Son Adventure Movie Night.

The event will take place on July 14th at 6:30 p.m. in the gym of Putnam County R-1 Elementary School, located in Unionville. Registration will begin at 6 pm.

The Mother-Son Adventure Movie Night is open to mothers or maternal figures and their sons who are in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Admission to the event is free, and complimentary refreshments will be provided. Those attending are encouraged to bring pillows and blankets for added comfort during the movie night.

Mark your calendars for this exciting event and join us for a fun-filled evening of adventure and entertainment with the DC League of Super Pets.

