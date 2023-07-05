Governor Parson announces four appointments to boards and commissions, fills three county office vacancies

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Parson announced four appointments to various boards and commissions and filled three county office vacancies.

Marcy Anderson, of Holden, was appointed as the Johnson County Circuit Clerk.

Ms. Anderson has served in the Johnson County Circuit Clerks Office since 1996 and as Chief Supervisor of the office since 2016. She is a certified notary and a graduate of Holden High School.

Lacey Brumley, of Rolla, was appointed to the Missouri Board of Occupational Therapy.

Ms. Brumley currently serves as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant at Centerwell Home Health in Rolla. She is a licensed Occupational Therapy Assistant and a member of the Missouri Occupational Therapy Association. Ms. Brumley holds an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Occupational Therapy from East Central College.

Jacob Clary, of Bloomfield, was appointed as the Stoddard County Assessor.

Mr. Clary currently serves as a Field Appraiser for the Stoddard County Assessor’s Office. He previously served in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer and achieved the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged in 2021. Mr. Clary holds two certificates of training from the Missouri State Assessors Association.

Hadley Oden, of Hermann, was appointed as the Student Representative to the University of Central Missouri Board of Governors.

Ms. Oden currently serves as a Student Ambassador and Congresswoman representing the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences within the University of Central Missouri’s Student Government Association. She is a member of the mock trial team and will serve as the team’s co-captain in August. Ms. Oden is pursuing a degree in history, with minors in both political science and legal studies.

Gary Polk, of Salem, was appointed as the Dent County District Two Commissioner.

Mr. Polk has served as owner of Polk Excavating since 1995. He previously served as owner of Polk Farms.

Kerry Robinson, of Ballwin, was appointed to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Robinson has served as a Professional Baseball Scout for the St. Louis Cardinals since 2010. He previously served as a professional baseball player for five Major League Teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals. In addition, he is a 2008 inductee to the Redhawks Athletic Hall of Fame (Baseball) and 2014 Southeast Salutes Recipient award winner. Mr. Robinson holds a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies (Sports Management) from Southeast Missouri State University.

Amy Stark, of Nixa, was appointed to the Missouri Board of Occupational Therapy.

Dr. Stark currently serves as a Professor and Department Chair of Occupational Therapy at Cox College. She previously served as an Occupational Therapist at Burrell Behavioral Health. Dr. Stark holds a Doctor of Occupational Therapy from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions and a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from the University of Kansas.

