Mosaic Medical Center in Albany debuts “The Art Experience”

Mosaic Foundation in Albany is supporting the Mosaic Medical Center with the addition of an art experience.

Twenty pieces of artwork are on display at 705 N. College Street with the art inspired by the region’s health care heroes. Students from Albany R-III elementary and high school submitted the artwork.

Katie Dias, DO, and administrator at Mosaic Medical Center in Albany looks forward to introducing caregivers and community members to The Art Experience.

“As we incorporate this artwork into our hospital, it strengthens the bond between the community, our caregivers, and our patients,” Dias said. “I am genuinely thrilled at the opportunity to see health care in our area through the eyes of our youth.”

On Monday, February 7, 4 – 6 p.m., Mosaic Foundation – Albany welcomes community members for an open house reception to view the artwork. The Foundation follows appropriate COVID-19 guidelines including requiring face masks, social distancing, and providing hand sanitizing stations.

The experience patients, visitors, and caregivers have within the Mosaic Medical Center – Albany walls is always a primary focus. The Foundation hopes to enhance that experience with the addition of original, inspiring, and healing art.

The exhibit will be on display until April. To learn more about The Art Experience, please contact Laura Almquist, community relations ambassador, at (660) 726-1262 or by email at [email protected].

