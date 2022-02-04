MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 7, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of February 7 – 13.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Feb. 7 – 11

Buchanan County

Route 116 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, between Routes E and F, through February (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction Inc.)

Interstate 229 – Bridge maintenance southbound from mile marker 6.6 to mile marker 6.8, over Poulin Street, Feb. 7 – 10

Route 116 – Pothole patching, Feb 8 – 9

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Brushy Creek and Long Branch Bridges east of Cameron, Feb. 8

Route P – Roadside work from NW Millcreek Drive to NW Barwick Drive, Feb. 7 – 8

Route 13 – Roadside work at Quarry Drive, Feb. 9 – 10

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. Contractor bids for a repair project are currently scheduled to be accepted as part of MoDOT’s March 2022 construction project letting.

Clinton County

I-35 – Bridge maintenance at mile marker 48.4 over Brushy Creek and Shoal Creek, Feb. 7

Grundy County

Route E – Roadside work from Route V to Route 139, Feb. 7 – 11

Linn County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Smokey Branch Bridge through Feb. 7 (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, Feb. 8 through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

Route 5 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 36 to Route O in Browning, Feb. 7 – 10

Route 11 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 36 to Route E, Feb. 7 – 10

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge scour repair project east of Route DD, through February (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge through April. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Nodaway County

Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to MO Route 46, Feb. 7 – 10

Related