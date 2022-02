Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol arrested a Van Meter, Iowa man in Linn County on Friday, February 4, 2022. He has been accused of multiple allegations.

Thirty-two-year-old Kyle McGrath was accused of felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, driving while suspended, not having insurance, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. He was taken to the Brookfield Police Department and released.

