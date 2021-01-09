More than 70 students to compete in Trenton Middle School Spelling Bee

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

More than 70 students are scheduled to compete in the Trenton Middle School Spelling Bee next week.

The event will be held on January 14th, starting with the fifth grade at 8:15 that morning. The sixth grade will compete at 9:15, seventh grade at 1 o’clock that afternoon, and eighth grade at 2 o’clock. No spectators will be allowed, but the bee will be live-streamed.

A champion, a runner-up, and an alternate will be selected from each grade level to compete at the Grundy County Spelling Bee on January 29th.

The Trenton Middle School Facebook page is to have more information on January 14th’s spelling bee.

