NCRS releases final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for East Locust Creek Watershed Plan

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Missouri released a final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) recently for the East Locust Creek Watershed Plan. The plan involves the construction of a proposed multiple-purpose reservoir in Sullivan County.

The supplement addresses changes since NRCS prepared the East Locust Creek Watershed Plan and Environmental Impact Statement in 2006. The document updates the original Environmental Impact Statement by providing more recent relevant environmental information and expanded alternatives. The supplement analyzes a range of reasonable and practicable alternatives and their expected environmental impacts.

“The East Locust Creek Reservoir near Milan is designed to provide 7 million gallons of water per day to people in 10 surrounding counties in North Central Missouri and provide flood damage reduction,” said Scott Edwards, State Conservationist for NRCS in Missouri. “Publishing the updated environmental impact statement is a big milestone toward completing the project.”

Public comments on the final SEIS will be received by NRCS through February 8, 2021. A provisional Record of Decision (ROD) has also been included in an appendix detailing the factors considered by the agency. Comments may be directed to Chris Hamilton, Assistant State Conservationist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Parkade Center Suite 250, 601 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, Missouri 65203-2585, or [email protected].

The final SEIS, as well as the ROD, are available electronically by CLICKING HERE or a hardcopy is available at either the Sullivan County Public Library, 109 E. Second Street, Milan, Missouri 63556 or the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission Office, 210 N. Market Street, Milan, MO 63556 during business hours.

