MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of April 15, 2019

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of April 15 – 21.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below:

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed until the end of September, weather permitting.

Interstate 29 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, April 15 – 18

Business Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, April 15 – 18. The contractor will begin at the northern end of the project and work south in approximately two-mile sections. One lane, each direction will remain open at all times. This project will continue, Monday through Friday, through mid-May. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place around the lane closures.

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED for a culvert replacement. The road will be closed until further notice.

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Tarkio River Bridge, April 15 – 19

Route TT – Pothole patching, April 15 – 19

Route Z – Pothole patching from Route 111 to Route W, April 15 – 19

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the ramp from 8 th Street to westbound U.S. Route 36 for overhead sign installation, April 15, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The contractor hopes to have the ramp reopened within a few hours.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from Route 752 to U.S. Route 45, April 15 – 17

U.S. Route 36 – Joint repair between Route C/Z and Route 31 south, April 15 – 19. One lane each direction of U.S. Route 36 will remain open throughout the work. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 752 – Joint repair over I-229, April 15 – 19. One lane at a time will be closed throughout the work. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound at Center Road, April 15 – 17. This includes an overnight lane closure.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair westbound at Sale Barn Road, April 17 – 18. This includes an overnight lane closure.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound at Reservoir Road, April 18 – 19. This includes an overnight lane closure.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Missouri River Overflow Bridge, April 15 – 19

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Creek Bridge and Chariton River Bridge near Keytesville. The bridges will be narrowed to one lane with a 15-foot width restriction through May 31.

Clinton County

CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass, April 15 – 19. For information U.S. Route 69 –for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass, April 15 – 19. For information https://www.modot.org/clinton-and-daviess-county-bridge-deck-replacements-over-i-35

DeKalb County

CLOSED at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The contractor plans to have work completed by July, weather permitting. Motorists should follow detour signs along Routes 48 and M to navigate around the closure. For more information visit the project’s web page at U.S. Route 169 –at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The contractor plans to have work completed by July, weather permitting. Motorists should follow detour signs along Routes 48 and M to navigate around the closure. For more information visit the project’s web page at https://www.modot.org/third-fork-platte-river-bridge-dekalb-county-us-route-169

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from just east of U.S. Route 169 to 0.5 miles west of Route C in Albany, April 15 – 19

Harrison County

I-35 – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 136 to Route C at Pattonsburg, April 15 – 19. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to the Iowa state line, April 15 – 19. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge maintenance three miles south of the Route W interchange, April 15 – 19

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Route 139, April 15 – 16

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from Route 129 to Route 5, April 15 – 17. This includes an overnight lane closure.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from Route 5 to Route F, April 17 – 18. This includes an overnight lane closure.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge, April 15 – 18

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Overflow Bridge, April 19

Route C – CLOSED – Bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Drain Bridge. The bridge was closed after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration. Crews plan to reopen the bridge in late May once repairs are complete.

Nodaway County

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 290 th Street to Fortune Road, April 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, April 15 – 16.

Route YY – Pothole patching, April 15 – 17

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work between 282 nd Street and 290 th Street, April 16 – 17

Route 46 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Davis Street to Saunders Street in the city limits of Maryville, April 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for bridge deck repair, April 17 – 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Mint Road to Neon Road, April 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route J – Culvert repair from Route M to 370 th Street, April 19

Route PP – Pothole patching, April 19

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – Milling and resurfacing work at the West Locust Creek Bridge and the Elm Branch Bridge, April 15 – 16

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work, April 15 – 19

Sullivan County

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit Route PP –at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit https://www.modot.org/sullivan-county-route-pp-east-medicine-creek-bridge

Route BB – CLOSED at the Rooks Branch Bridge for a bridge deck replacement project. The contractor plans to have work completed by mid-June.

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Newtown to the city limits of Osgood, April 15 – 19. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Worth County

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit Route YY –at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit https://www.modot.org/worth-county-route-yy-bridge-replacement-over-middle-fork-grand-river