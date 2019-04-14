Livingston County, Route C, Shoal Creek Bridge to open in late May

The Livingston County Route C Shoal Creek Bridge, just south of Utica, was closed Tuesday, April 9 after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation are working to complete necessary repairs and plan to reopen the bridge late May. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route during the closure.

The Shoal Creek Bridge was built in 1933 and carries approximately 310 vehicles a day. All bridges throughout the United States are federally required to be inspected at least every two years.