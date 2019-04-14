Cameron man suffers medical emergency, crashes on old Highway 36

The highway patrol reports a Cameron man suffered a medical emergency causing the pickup truck he was driving to travel off old Highway 36 and hit a tree east of Cameron Friday morning.

Seventy-two-year-old James Erickson was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident took place on old Highway 36 at the Brush Creek Bridge about three miles east of Cameron when the westbound pickup went off the left side of the road and hit the tree, demolishing the pickup.

Erickson was wearing a safety device.