MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of May 27, 2024

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 27-June 2.

MoDOT will limit road construction on Memorial Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects will be suspended at noon on Friday, May 24, and resume at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map, or download the app for updated information.

Andrew County

Route T – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route DD to the end of the route in Nodaway County in 2-mile sections, May 21-31, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route P – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route 48 to Route J in 2-mile sections, May 30-June 11, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route BB – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route P to U.S. Route 169 in Gentry County in 2-mile sections, May 28-June 3, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Atchison County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Tarkio Creek east of Fairfax, through mid-June 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Pike Creek Drainage Ditch north of Corning, beginning May 28 through August 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the city limits of Tarkio to Route N, May 28-31.

Route 275 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over High Creek just south of Route T, May 28-31.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from Route FF in Buchanan County to the Clinton/Clay County line through August 2024. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Loop 29 (Pear Street) – Drainage work from U.S. 169 (Belt Highway) to Easton Road, through mid-June. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Far West Drive to Kingston for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through mid-June. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive in Hamilton to Route P, May 28-31 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Carroll County

Route 10 – Scrub seal project from Route FF to U.S. Route 65 in Carrollton, May 28-31. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.).

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-July. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route WW – CLOSED at the Old Channel Chariton River Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Siloam Avenue to Route F, May 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – Resurfacing project May 29-31. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from the Clinton/Clay County line to Route FF in Buchanan County through August 2024. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Route NN – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route 31 to Route 33, May 28-30, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Daviess County

Route B – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route K, May 28-29.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance southbound at the bridge over Granite Avenue, May 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the bridge over Granite Avenue, May 29-30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane daily.

DeKalb County

Business 36 – Resurfacing project, May 28. (Contractor: Idecker, Inc.).

Route C – Resurfacing project, May 29-June 1. (Contractor: Idecker, Inc.).

Gentry County

Route BB – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route P in Andrew County to U.S. Route 169 in 2-mile sections, May 28-June 3, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Harrison County

I-35 – Seal coat project north and southbound from Route N to U.S. Route 136 through June. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.).

Linn County

Route FF – Resurfacing project May 28-30. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route 130 – Resurfacing project May 30-June 5. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route YY – Resurfacing project May 29-31. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC.)

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement improvement project under the U.S. Route 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe through July. One lane may be closed in either direction around the clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place with a 10-foot width restriction (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route B – ADA/Sidewalk improvement project in Wheeling, May 28-June 28. (Contractor: BRS Construction, LLC.).

Mercer County

Route JJ – CLOSED for survey work from Route Y to Route C, May 28-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Nodaway County

Route T – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route DD in Andrew County to the end of the route in Nodaway County in 2-mile sections, May 21-31, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route 246 – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Sixth Street in Hopkins to Route AC, May 29, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route VV – CLOSED for a bridge inspection from Mercury Road to Route AH, May 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing and slide repair project from the Iowa State line to just north of Route 46 through early July 2024 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route W – CLOSED for core drilling from Route U to Route B, May 28-30, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

