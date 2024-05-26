City of Trenton sees significant rise in local tax revenue

Local News May 26, 2024 KTTN News
Sales Tax News Graphic
Trenton’s city sales tax revenue from retail purchases increased by 4.5% for general purposes and capital projects and 3.3% for parks, transportation, and fire department needs.

Local use tax revenue on purchases from out-of-state vendors delivered to Trenton saw a significant rise of 69%.

These figures represent receipts from this month compared to May of last year.

In detail, the Trenton city sales tax for general purposes produced $88,000, the capital projects tax $44,000, the parks tax nearly $36,000, the transportation tax almost $27,000, and the tax for fire department needs generated almost $18,000.

Receipts this month from the local use tax were nearly $36,000.

May is the first month in Trenton’s fiscal year.

Revenue from Trenton’s transportation tax, which began in November 2017, has totaled nearly $1.84 million.

The Trenton fire sales tax has generated nearly $1.408 million since it started in November 2016.

Trenton’s local use tax has produced nearly $847,000 since its inception in September 2021.

