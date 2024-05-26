City of Trenton sees significant rise in local tax revenue

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton’s city sales tax revenue from retail purchases increased by 4.5% for general purposes and capital projects and 3.3% for parks, transportation, and fire department needs.

Local use tax revenue on purchases from out-of-state vendors delivered to Trenton saw a significant rise of 69%.

These figures represent receipts from this month compared to May of last year.

In detail, the Trenton city sales tax for general purposes produced $88,000, the capital projects tax $44,000, the parks tax nearly $36,000, the transportation tax almost $27,000, and the tax for fire department needs generated almost $18,000.

Receipts this month from the local use tax were nearly $36,000.

May is the first month in Trenton’s fiscal year.

Revenue from Trenton’s transportation tax, which began in November 2017, has totaled nearly $1.84 million.

The Trenton fire sales tax has generated nearly $1.408 million since it started in November 2016.

Trenton’s local use tax has produced nearly $847,000 since its inception in September 2021.

